Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Nov. 12

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Angela Brown, 51, of Hillsboro, was cited for left of center and expired tags.

Donald Robbins, 27, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Matthew Woods, 26, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Alfonso Rodriquez, 67, of Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence.

Nov. 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joshua Traylor, 29, of New Vienna, was cited for OVI, driving under suspension and marked lanes.

Tiffany Wallace, 34, of New Vienna, was arrested for an open container.

Anthony Thiel, 27, of Hillsboro, was arrested for two counts of child endangerment.

ACCIDENTS

At 3:24 p.m., a two-car crash occurred at the intersection of West Pleasant and South Elm streets. A 17-year-old Hillsboro male had stopped the vehicle he was driving at a stop sign before proceeding into the intersection. While proceeding into the intersection he was struck by a vehicle driven Beverly Greene, 80, of Hillsboro. Greene thought she had the right of way and did not see the other vehicle entering the intersection. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. The vehicles received moderate damage.

At 4:12 p.m., a two-car crash occurred on North High Street at Greenfield Pike. Kelsey Burns, 18, of Hillsboro, was stopping for a red light in the northbound lane of North High Street. Jaclyn Wolfe, 36, of Seaman, was traveling north and failed to maintain an assured clear distance ahead. Wolfe’s vehicle struck the rear of a 2009 Mitsubishi driven by Burns. Moderate damage was reported to the vehicles. No one was injured. Wolfe was cited for assured clear distance ahead.