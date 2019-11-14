Posted on by

Police cruiser rear-ended


By McKenzie Caldwell - mcaldwell@aimmediamidwest.com

A Hillsboro police cruiser was rear-ended on Wednesday night, a spokesperson from the Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol Post told The Times-Gazette.

Though the spokesperson said he would not release names of those involved in the crash, he said the person that rear-ended the cruiser was found to be at fault. The officer received non-life-threatening injuries, the representative said.

Witnesses said North West Street (SR 73) was closed for about two hours Wednesday night between Pea Ridge Road and Harry Sauner Road.

