Two SATH events are coming up

A pair of Supplemental Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH) events — one that raises funds for the program and one that provides kids with special needs an opportunity they might not otherwise have — will be held over the next few weekends.

SATH will hold its 17th annual Turkey Bingo at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Hillsboro Elementary School gym, where game winners will receive one of 25 turkeys and someone will win a complete Thanksgiving dinner.

The cost will be a donation of 25 cents per card. During each intermission there will be a cake walk.

The evening will end with a game of coverall and the winner will receive the Thanksgiving dinner.

“What we do is have a coverall at the end of night and the winner gets a complete Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, potatoes, dressing and more,” SATH Executive Director Linda Allen said. “We give them a big basket with all the trimmings down to pumpkin pie and cranberry sauce that can feed several people.”

Prior to bingo, at 5 p.m. there will be a soup supper at the school with homemade chicken and noodles, chili, cornbread, hot dogs and lots of desserts.

“We hope you will join us for a fun-filled evening and help support some special kids at KAMP Dovetail,” Allen said.

Dovetail is the annual five-day, four-night camping experience held at Rocky Fork State Park for more than 300 kids with special needs.

For more information contact Allen at 937-366-6657.

Then on Saturday, Dec. 7, SATH will hold its 25th annual Breakfast With Santa at the Hopewell Center at 5350 W. New Market Rd., Hillsboro. Reservations are required.

Breakfast will be served from 9-11 a.m. The cost is $8 per child and $5 per adult.

Activities for the children include getting their picture taken with Santa, making a Christmas decoration with the help of Santa’s elves, and decorating cookies with Mrs. Claus, all of which can be taken home. Adults can start their Christmas shopping at the event’s Santa Sale.

“When I first started I tried to ask parents what kind of things they would like to see happen for the children,” Allen said. “A parent came to me and said she had a problem at the mall because her child was nonverbal and Santa really didn’t communicate with the child. So we’ve tried to do something where children with special needs have the same opportunity to sit on Santa’s lap and tell him what they want for Christmas.”

To make a reservation, contact Allen at 937-366-6657 daytime or Mary Kamphaus at 937-393-8550 evenings. Registration is limited. You can also visit www.kampdovetail.com to make a reservation and pay online.

Turkey Bingo and Breakfast With Santa