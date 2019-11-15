HCSO receives traffic safety grant

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera has announced that the sheriff’s office has been awarded $34,166 in traffic safety grants through the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Barrera said he recognizes the efforts of deputies Mike Gaines, Ryan Miller and Dustin Malone for administering the grant funds for the sheriff’s office for the benefit of the community.

The goals of the grant, Barrera said, include a reduction of traffic-related fatal and serious injury crashes. The sheriff said that this year, additional funding was awarded to reduce the number of drugged driving fatality crashes.

“Deputy Mike Gaines and Deputy Ryan Miller have been responsible for writing grants, coordinating efforts of my deputies in conducting traffic enforcement activities, and managing the reports/statistics necessary to properly implement this grant since 2004,” Barrera said in a news release. “Recently, Deputy Malone has agreed to assist with this very project.

“This grant has allowed the Highland County Sheriff’s Office to assign additional road deputies to extra traffic patrol duties, making Highland County roads and highways much safer.”

For more information, contact Barrera at 937-393-1421.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/11/web1_HCSO-Barrera-logo.jpg