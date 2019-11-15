Baked eggs, who shot J.R. and a 1990’s top hits

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1904, the Leesburg Buckeye reported that in the recent election, Theodore Roosevelt got 768 votes for U.S. president, while locally H.A. Burgess was elected trustee along with Brice Andrews as village clerk and F. Dooley for constable. The paper also noted that the returns from the school elections showed that women took an active interest in their school districts, adding that in numerous places they not only voted but “worked valiantly for their favorite candidates.”

For the busy housewife dutifully attending to her kitchen chores there was a recipe for baked eggs: drop six eggs into a buttered fireproof dish, sprinkle with salt and pepper and then place a small pat of butter on each egg. Put in the oven and bake until the whites are set and serve on rounds of buttered toast.

Special rates were available for those wanting to take a train to the Louisiana Purchase Exposition of 1904, informally known as the St. Louis World’s Fair. Ticket fare from the Leesburg depot was $14.50 for a 60-day excursion, $12.75 for a 15-day trip or a special round trip coach trip lasting seven days for $5.75.

T.L. Scott’s store was having the biggest sale in its history with “low prices and honest goods,” noting in its ad that though they wished their competitors the greatest success, “we cannot help it if it makes them howl and throw mud” because our prices are at rock bottom.

This week in 1953, the Lynchburg News reported that Coach Bill Roush and his boys lost the opening round in the Highland County basketball league when Lynchburg was defeated by Buford 63-49.

New Vienna’s Avon Theatre recently installed a new “Wide Vision” screen, the first of its kind in the county, with the grand opening set for Nov. 15 for the showing of Jane Russell and Marilyn Monroe in “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.”

Meanwhile, at the Colony Theatre in Hillsboro, it was a trio of shoot ‘em-up westerns showing on its big screen, with “Last of the Comanche’s,” “Count the Hours” and coming Sunday in 3-D, it was Randolph Scott with the fast draw in “The Stranger Wore a Gun” with Claire Trevor.

Boler’s Service Station in Lynchburg was celebrating its sixth year in business, and Tater and Sally Boler invited everyone to stop in for Standard Oil gasoline and products, in addition to minor repairs and towing.

In local news, Mrs. Janet Cook, accompanied by her sister from Hillsboro, shopped at Pogue’s, Shillito’s and McAlpin’s department stores last Wednesday, and there were quite a number of ladies that attended the Farm Bureau Women’s Tea that was held at the Hillsboro Church of Christ Friday afternoon.

This week in 1980, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that mailman Harold Hottle was closing the door on his mailbox for the last time and retiring from the U.S. Postal Service after 40 years. He said that when he began working in 1939, it only took a penny to mail a letter and at retirement, first-class postage was 15 cents.

The Holiday Fantasy Magic Show was coming to town in the Hillsboro High School auditorium with the Jaycees sponsoring “100 minutes of thrills and laughs, with stars direct from the stage and the circus.”

At the restaurant inside G.C. Murphy’s, you could enjoy a chipped stack ham platter on a warm roll with a slice of tomato, French fries and creamy coleslaw for $1.67. If you had room for dessert, you could get a fudge cake sundae for 79 cents.

In sports, Dave Cokonougher of Greenfield bowled a perfect 300 game at the Greenfield Lanes, only the second person in the history of the establishment to roll a 12-bagger. He was awarded a trophy and a check for $250 from owner Bill Patrick.

Highland County TV viewers joined the rest of the nation in asking “Who shot J.R.?” as they made the prime-time soap opera “Dallas” No. 1 in the ratings.

First Security Bank in Hillsboro had some great rates on money market CDs, paying 13.481 percent when $10,000 was deposited for 182 days, or a super saver certificate on a $1,000 deposit for one year that yielded 12.46 percent. There was a substantial penalty for early withdrawal.

This week in 1990, the Greenfield Daily Times reported that the 1990-91 high school basketball season was officially opened with the SCOL girls preview at Wilmington High School, featuring a picture of McClain’s Alissa Iseman putting up a jumper over Hillsboro’s Amee Ames.

At the ’90 McClain football banquet, Richie Bunner received a trophy for Offensive Player/MVP, cheerleader Tia Wagner was honored with the four-year award and Kyle Grate received the Tiger and Defensive MVP awards.

Highland County teens were listening to Mariah Carey’s “Love Takes Time,” M.C. Hammer’s “Pray,” “More than Words Can Say” by Alias, “Groove Is in the Heart” by Deee-Lite and “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice. For those into country music, the top five singles were “You Really Had Me Going” by Holly Dunn, “Back in My Younger Days” by Don Williams, “Home” by Joe Diffe, “Come Next Monday” by K.T. Oslin and “Crazy in Love” by Conway Twitty.

The 1991 Dodge Stealth had just arrived and was ready to take on the road, doing o to 60 in five seconds, or so an advertisement from Doug Marine Motors claimed.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

A look back at news items through the years