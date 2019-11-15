Eagles Christmas parade returns

The 38th annual Eagles Christmas Parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m., Eagles Women’s Auxilary President Vette Highley told The Times-Gazette.

This year’s parade theme is ‘Rockin’ ‘Round the Christmas Tree,’ according to Highley. Lineup for the parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the Greenfield Research — also known as the old shoe factory — parking lot at the corner of Edgewood Avenue and McClain Avenue. According to Highley, participants will exit onto Edgewood Avenue and continue along Jefferson Street past the firehouse on Washington Street.

After the parade, hot chocolate and cookies will be available at the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District location, and children will have the opportunity to meet Santa, Highley said. Refreshments are free. The firehouse is located at 640 N. Washington St.

”Some kids don’t get out to go see Santa, so we have Santa on the float,” Highley said. “It’s neat to get the kids involved.”

Parade float judging will begin at 5:30 p.m. Anyone who would like to participate in the parade is welcome to do so. Those who have questions or are interested in participating in the parade should call Diedra Hamilton at 937-763-5464.

Reach McKenzie Caldwell at 937-402-2570.

Santa and Mrs. Claus wave from a Greenfield Eagles 1325 float in a scene from a previous Eagles Christmas Parade. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/11/web1_Greenfield-Eagles-parade.jpg Santa and Mrs. Claus wave from a Greenfield Eagles 1325 float in a scene from a previous Eagles Christmas Parade. Times-Gazette file photo

