Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Nov. 14

INCIDENT

At approximately 4:40 p.m., the police department responded to the 400 block of Adams Street for a report of a domestic dispute. Upon further investigation, Dominique Burns, 35, of Hillsboro, was charged with persistent disorderly conduct and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

Nov. 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Michael Smith, of Andersonville, Tenn., was cited for driving under suspension and failure to obey a traffic control device.

Derick Osborne, 27, of Wilmington, was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant.

INCIDENT

At approximately 8:15 a.m.,a business in the 100 block of North High Street made a theft report. Through investigations, a male subject in the 400 block of West South Street, who was identified as Shain Kelley, 33, of Hillsboro, was charged with theft and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.