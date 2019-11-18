Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

During the week of Sept. 30 to Oct. 6, 2019, police department received 91 calls for service, completed six offense/incident reports, received eight calls for an accident, made 27 arrests.

Sept. 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Justin Stevens, 40, Greenfield was arrested for failure to appear, receiving stolen property and on a warrant out of the Hillsboro Police Department.

David Grubb, 23, Piketon, was arrested for a warrant for receiving stolen property out of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and a warrant for larceny from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Oct. 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jeremy Taylor, 44, Greenfield, was arrested for theft.

Levi Smith, 33, Leesburg, was arrested for violation of court orders from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Angela Underwood, 47, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of court orders.

Oct. 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Patrick Jones, 25, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of court orders.

Katherine Page, 22, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of heroin.

Oct. 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Denise Brown, 35, Hillsboro, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Malia Crabtree, 26, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Sandra Peterson, 53, Bainbridge, was issued a citation for failure to yield.

Jeremy Taylor, 44, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by ntoxication. i

Andrew Johnson, 33, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Ciara Peterson, 37, Hillsboro, was arrested for public intoxication.

Oct. 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

David Willet, 51, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Oct. 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Peggy Binegar, 63, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of court orders.

Jason Bond, 41, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Gwenolyn Owensby, 22, South Salem, was arrested on a capias warrant out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Andy Munyon, 36, Greenfield, was arrested for driving under suspension, fictitious tags, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin Bentley, 38, Greenfield ,was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Oct. 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brady Watson, 36, Bainbridge, was arrested for failure to appear.

Kanita Withrow, 34, West Virginia, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the week of Oct7-13, the police department received 89 calls for service, completed eight offense/incident reports, received two calls for an accident, completed four security checks and made 30 arrests.

Oct. 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Angela Underwood, 47, Greenfield, was arrested for menacing by stalking.

James Purdin, 50, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear, drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.

Craig Stuckey, 35, Greenfield, was arrested for obstructing official business, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Oct. 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Shawn Ufert, 41, Greenfield, was arrested for occuping a house trailer on the premises of an occupied dwelling.

Paul Binegar, 65, Greenfield, was arrested for was arrested for occuping a house trailer on the premises of an occupied dwelling.

Tonya Woods, 35, Chillicothe, was arrested for a failure to appear warrant from the Chillicothe Police Department.

Jeremy Faulconer, 42, Chillicothe, was arrested for a failure to appear warrant from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Oct. 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Patricia Whaley, 33, Greenfield, was arrested for littering and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jamie Robinette, 46, Greenfield, was arrested for littering and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sarah Watson, 26, Greenfield, was issued a citation for no driver’s license and a traffic control device.

Oct. 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

David Manley, 45, Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Nick Ary, 29, Greenfield, was arrested for a capias warrant out the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Mottie, 60, Greenfield, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

Eric Daughtery, 59, Greenfield, was arrested for a dog at large.

Alicia Ralston, 31, Hillsboro, was arrested for drug paraphernalia.

Paul Leonard, 46, Bainbridge, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Oct. 12

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Timothy Mullins, 44, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear and an on an Adult Parold Authority warrant.

Oct. 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Amanda Melleby, 33, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Ronald Dean, 40, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI and failure to control.