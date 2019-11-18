This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pets of the Week are Ben and Jerry. They are about a year old and are up-to-date on their vaccinations. They weigh about 45 lbs. The black and tan coonhounds have been at the Highland County Pound for over two months and need to find a place to call home. They’re both sweet, which is why volunteers call them Ben and Jerry. The young hounds are goofy and rambunctious, always eager to run, jump and play. They get along with everyone. Both Ben and Jerry would be good in a home with other dogs and children. Although the Friends of the Highland County Dog Pound assume they’re brothers, Ben and Jerry do not need to be adopted together. In fact, when they shared a cage one tended to steal the other’s food when given the opportunity. Anyone interested in adopting Ben, Jerry or any of the dogs currently housed at the pound that are available for adoption should call the dog warden at 937-393-8191 and make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 in Hillsboro.

