Man dead in shooting

A man is dead following a shooting during a home invasion Monday morning in the Willetsville area, according to Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera.

The sheriff said his office received a 911 transfer call at 10:39 a.m. Monday from Clinton County.

The caller said someone attempted to gain entry into his home in the 5000 block of SR 124 through the rear of the residence and was making threats, according to Barreara.

The suspect then came to the front of the residence, Barrera said, confronted the homeowner, and continued to make threats.

The sheriff said the caller said he shot the suspect.

The deceased was identified as a 29-year-old male who died from a single gunshot wound, but Barrera said early Monday evening that names were not being released at the time.

Deputies and detectives from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, the Highland County coroner, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation, along with life squad personnel, responded to the scene.

The sheriff said the incident remains under investigation.

Vehicles from the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation are pictured at the scene of a fatal shooting Monday in Willetsville. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/11/web1_Willettsville-shooting-BCI-van-B.jpg Vehicles from the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation are pictured at the scene of a fatal shooting Monday in Willetsville. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Sheriff: 29-year-old died of single gunshot wound