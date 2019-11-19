Hello! In the Kitchen with Sharon this week I fixed the best pumpkin crunch cake. Wow, I don’t even like pumpkin but this was delious and so easy to make — not a lot of ingredients just how I like it, delious and easy. This is perfect for Thanksgiving Day. For those of you that don’t like to make pies you will love this.

Ingredients

2 cans pure pumpkin ( I used Libby’s) (29 ounce)

1 cup white sugar

3 eggs

Tablespoon cinnamon

1 can sweet condensed milk (14-ounce can)

2 sticks melted butter

Yellow cake mix

Chopped walnuts ( I used pecans)

Whipping cream to put on the to when serving

Directions

1. Mix the pumpkin, cinnamon, eggs, sugar and sweeten condensed sugar. Pour batter into a 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish.

2. Top with the cake mix. Pour the cake mix over the top of the pumpkin mixture.

3. Top with nuts (I used extra nuts on the top).

4. Drizzle melted butter all over the top of the cake mix.

Bake at 350 degrees for 50-60 minutes until a knife comes out clean.

You can serve warm or at room temperature.

I think it is way better than pumpkin pie.

I hope you enjoy. Please send in your favorite recipes and I will put you In the kitchen with Sharon. I am looking forward to hearing from you. Send receipes and a photo of the finished product to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.