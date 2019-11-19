Wilkin votes for Funding for Pike Co. capital case

The State Controlling Board approved Monday the release of $63,525 to help Pike County cover the cost of the Rhoden family murders case.

State Rep. Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro), a member of the State Controlling Board who helped secure funding for Pike County and who authored separate legislation to help small communities cover the high cost of capital cases such as this, said state assistance for Pike County is absolutely critical.

“The financial impact a major case like this can have on a small county is significant,” Wilkin said. “I appreciate the support of my colleagues on the State Controlling Board for Pike County as our local officials continue their work on this case.”

The state budget approved by lawmakers this summer included $1 million to help Pike County with expenses associated with the case. Wilkin, along with state Rep. John Rodgers (D-Mentor-on-the-Lake), have also proposed House Bill 85, which would create a process for any county facing the financial hardship of a high-cost murder case to seek state assistance.

That legislation was approved by the House in April by a vote of 93-2. It is pending in the Ohio Senate.

Wilkin is serving his first term in the Ohio House of Representatives after being appointed during the 132nd General Assembly. He represents the 91st Ohio House District, serving residents of Clinton, Highland and Pike counties, as well as residents in a portion of Ross County.

Submitted by RJ Mancini, legislative aide to state Rep. Shane Wilkin.