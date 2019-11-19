Tuesday crash sends four to HDH

Four people were transported to Highland District Hospital by following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of SR 131 and SR 134. Trooper Todd Stevens of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post said the injuries were described as minor and non-life threatening. He said a 2005 Dodge Dakota driven by Tony North, of Sardinia, was southbound on SR 134 when it was struck by a 2007 Chevrolet HHR that was westbound on SR 131. The driver of the HHR failed to obey the stop sign at the intersection, causing the crash. Stevens said. Both vehicles sustained severe damage, with the Dodge Dakota stopped at the intersection, and the force of the collision causing the HHR to come to a rest approximately 300 feet south of the impact. Stevens that since the driver and passenger of the HHR were juveniles, their names would not be released. Traffic at the intersection was reduced to one lane for about 45 minutes following the accident. Stevens said no citations had been issued pending completion of the investigation.

