No changes after general election official count

The Highland County Board of Elections conducted its official count on Tuesday. There were no changes in any of the final outcomes.

Following are the official results as provided by the Highland County Board of Elections:

Local government elections

Brushcreek Township

David L. Chaney, who received 144 votes, has been elected Brushcreek Township trustee.

Angela Crum, who received 103 votes, has been elected Brushcreek Township fiscal officer. Her opponent, Betty J. McElwee, received 50 votes.

Clay Township

James P. Massey, who received 158 votes, has been elected Clay Township trustee election.

Pat Winkle, who received 166 votes, has been elected Clay Township fiscal officer.

Concord Township

Gary L. Shannon, who received 140 votes, has been elected Concord Township trustee. His opponent, JD Ogden, received 82 votes.

Karen S. Schroeder, who received 183 votes, has been elected Concord Township fiscal officer.

Dodson Township

Marvin Resibois, who received 381 votes, has been elected Dodson Township trustee.

Kristy Warner, who received 365 votes, has been elected Dodson Township fiscal officer.

Fairfield Township

Jeremy Kibbey, who received 27 votes, has been elected Highland village mayor. His opponent, Julia Crabtree, received 14 votes.

Tim Williams, who received 34 votes, and Andrew Mackan, who received 26 votes, have been elected to the Highland Village Council.

Andy Caldwell, who received 280 votes, has been elected Fairfield Township trustee.

Kenny Stevens Jr., who received 301 votes, has been elected Fairfield Township trustee UET. The term for this seat will end Dec. 31, 2021.

Patrick A. Hagen, who received 287 votes, has been elected Fairfield Township fiscal officer.

Greenfield

Brenda Losey, who received 329 votes, Mark Branham, who received 308, and write-in candidate Kyle Barr, who received 143 votes, have been elected to Greenfield Village Council. Opponent and write-in candidate Mark Clyburn received 14 votes.

Dan Mathews, who received 698 votes, has been elected Madison Township trustee.

Sherri Beatty, who received 664 votes, has been elected Madison Township fiscal officer.

Hamer Township

Nathan D. Mootz, who received 115 votes, has been elected Hamer Township trustee.

Kimberly A. Walker, who received 115 votes, has been elected Hamer Township fiscal officer.

Hillsboro

Justin Harsha, who received 770 votes, has been elected Hillsboro city mayor. His opponent, write-in candidate Antony Weissmann, received 10 votes.

Thomas G. Eichinger, who received 478 votes, has been elected Hillsboro president of council. His opponent, Jim Cameron, received 355 votes.

Alex Butler, who received 768 votes, has been elected Hillsboro auditor.

Heather Young, who received 536 votes, has been elected Hillsboro treasurer.

Fred Beery, who received 711 votes, has been elected Hillsboro director of law.

Jackson Township

Jerry L. Miller Jr., who received 139 votes, has been elected Jackson Township trustee.

Carleta L. Weyrich, who received 116 votes, has been elected Jackson Township fiscal officer. Her opponent, Pat Michael, received 68 votes.

Leesburg

Shawn C. Priest, who received 126 votes, has been elected Leesburg village mayor.

Rita J. Smith-Daulton, who received 105 votes, and Kenneth W. Worley, who received 105 votes, have been elected to Leesburg Village Council. Opponent Blythe Pelham received 28 votes.

Liberty Township

Ronald D. Ward, who received 950 votes, has been elected Liberty Township trustee.

Kay Barrera, who received 894 votes, has been elected Liberty Township fiscal officer.

Lynchburg

James A. Burton, who received 188 votes, has been elected Lynchburg village mayor.

Marty Bailey, who received 170 votes, and Ken Eaglin, who received 146, have been elected to Lynchburg Village Council.

Marshall Township

Shane Flannery, who received 151 votes, has been elected Marshall Township trustee. His opponent, David Paren, received 121 votes.

Melanie Phillips, who received 150 votes, has been elected Marshall Township fiscal officer. Her opponent, John Abell, received 140 votes.

New Market Township

Dick Barrera, who received 285 votes, has been elected New Market Township trustee.

Sara Surber, who received 135 votes, has been elected New Market Township fiscal officer. Her opponents, Darrell Warnock II and Susie Burns, received 100 and 62 votes, respectively.

Paint Township

Randy Mustard, who received 315 votes, has been elected Paint Township trustee.

Karen Rumbaugh, who received 270 votes, has been elected Paint Township fiscal officer.

Penn Township

Daryl Bumgarner, who received 120 votes, has been elected Penn Township trustee.

Jason Davis, who received 122 votes, has been elected Penn Township fiscal officer.

Salem Township

David L. Hamilton, who received 127 votes, has been elected Salem Township trustee.

Jamie Wells, who received 122 votes, has been elected Salem Township fiscal officer.

Union Township

Nathan Brown, who received 118 votes, has been elected Union Township trustee.

John W. Henize, who received 124 votes, has been elected Union Township fiscal officer.

Washington Township

Arthur Harless, who received 90 votes, has been elected Washington Township trustee. His opponent, Gary W. Reno, received 36 votes.

Vic Gall, who received 110 votes, has been elected Washington Township fiscal officer.

Whiteoak Township

Stephen M. Sheeley, who received 27 votes, has been elected Mowrystown village mayor.

Fred Yochum, who received 120 votes, has been elected Whiteoak Township trustee.

Wayne Ferguson, who received 124 votes, has been elected Whiteoak Township fiscal officer.

School board elections

Bright Local — Jobey Lucas, who received 399 votes, Tammy Hauke, who received 363, and John D. Gillespie, who received 349, have been elected to the Bright Local school board.

East Clinton—The Clinton County official election results weren’t available at press time. In Highland County, Kasey Smith received 90 votes, Janielle Runyon received 70, Amy Zimmerman received 55 and Kelly DeBold Jamison received 27. There are two seats available.

Eastern Local — The Pike County official election results weren’t available at press time. In Highland County, Adam Bolender received 4 votes, Hanna Hopper received 4, Lowell Richey received 4 and Martin L. Yockey received 3. There are three seats available.

Fairfield Local — Ron Friend, who received 313 votes, Shawn Willey, who received 282 votes, and John Welling, who received 268 votes, have been elected to the Fairfield Local School Board.

Greenfield Exempted Village — Sandy Free, who received 467 votes, and Eric R. Wise, who received 448 votes, have been elected to the Greenfield Exempted Village School Board. Their opponents, Jason Allison, Greg Barr and Elizabeth Carson-Murphy, received 432 votes, 301 and 279 votes, respectively.

Hillsboro City — Bill Myers, who received 1,335 votes, and Tom Milbery, who received 1,302, have been elected to the Hillsboro City School Board.

Lynchburg-Clay Local — Brad Hess, who received 586 votes, Bret E. Malone, who received 532, and Bobbie Jo Ernst, who received 519, have been elected to the Lynchburg-Clay Local School Board. Opponent April Flowers received 392 votes.

Ohio Valley — The Adams County official election results weren’t available at press time. In Highland County, Charlie Bess received 54 votes and Rick Davis received 54. There are two seats available.

Issues

Issue 1: Lynchburg Area JFAD, which was on the ballot for precincts in Lynchburg, Dodson, Hamer, Salem and Union townships, was passed after receiving 555 votes in favor of the levy. There were 209 votes against it.

Issue 2: Clay Township RN, which was on the ballot for precincts in Clay Township, was passed after receiving 118 votes in favor of the levy. There were 64 votes against it.

Issue 3: Marshall Township Fire Protection replacement, which was on the ballot for precincts in Marshall Township, was passed after receiving 182 votes in favor of the levy. There were 102 votes against it.

Issue 4: The Clinton County official election results weren’t available at press time. In Highland County, Issue 4: Clinton Highland Joint Fire District, which was on the ballot for precincts in Penn and Union townships, received 76 votes for the levy and 66 against.

Highland County Board of Elections releases final totals