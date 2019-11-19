Board honors Greenfield students

The Buckskin Elementary cafeteria was full of students and parents on Monday for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District Board of Education meeting, which focused on student recognition.

First up was the Fifth Grade Honor Choir, comprised of 17 students from Buckskin and Rainsboro elementaries and led by music teacher Victoria Mikkelsen.

Mikkelsen said the children recently performed at Western Brown High School. There were seven schools involved, she said, with a total of 108 students from Highland, Brown, Adams, Ross, and Fayette counties.

“It’s amazing every year,” she said, to watch all the kids come together in the morning, and then perform a concert that afternoon after learning songs together all day.

The members of the Fifth Grade Honor Choir from Buckskin Elementary are Kaelin Burchett, Ady Calhoun, Colton Dennis, Larah Henson, Baylee Hickok, Raegan Johnson, Lillian Keller, Allison Shope, Brooke Smallwood-Martin, Natalie Stroud, Autumn Uhrig, Benny VanGundy and Madison West. The Rainsboro members are Madison Brown, Lexie Burns, Brookelyn Thomas and Kyndee Williams.

Board members also recognized student athletes of boys and girls soccer, volleyball, boys and girls golf, and football who received postseason honors.

In her report, Superintendent Quincey Gray thanked the students recognized at the meeting. She also spoke about the Veterans Day programs throughout the district last week and the staff and student efforts that went into the programs.

“It is wonderful to recognize the veterans for their sacrifices, but it is also a great learning experience for our students,” she said.

The superintendent also noted the fall play that took place last weekend, saying McClain’s production of “A Christmas Carol” was “outstanding.”

Gray also said she, Treasurer Joe Smith, and board of education members attended the Ohio School Board Association Capital Conference in Columbus last week. She said they “participated in numerous learning sessions during which we were able to hear about innovative practices that will further enhance what our district is able to offer to staff, students and families.”

In other business, employment recommendations as approved by the board were: Jennifer Harris, certified substitute; Timothy Campbell, certified substitute; Christina Everetts, clerical aide/monitor and cafeteria; Tosha Freeze, cafeteria and custodial; Kristen Wise, annual assistant; Madison Reed, junior high basketball cheerleading; and Kenneth Branscom, head baseball coach.

The board went into executive session to discuss personnel and property. There was no action when the board came back into open session.

The next meeting of the Greenfield Board of Education is Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. in the central office boardroom. The meetings are public.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.

Members of the Fifth Grade Honor Choir, composed of students from Buckskin and Rainsboro elementaries, are pictured during their performance at Monday’s Greenfield Board of Education meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/11/web1_2019-Honor-Choir2.jpg Members of the Fifth Grade Honor Choir, composed of students from Buckskin and Rainsboro elementaries, are pictured during their performance at Monday’s Greenfield Board of Education meeting. Photo by Angela Shepherd

Fifth Grade Honor Choir performs