School’s plea answered

At last month’s Hillsboro Board of Education meeting, board member Tom Milbery asked the community to help the school district’s Power Pack program that sends snacks home with qualifying students over weekends and extended school breaks. At Monday’s meeting, the board approved several donations to the program.

The donations included an anonymous one for $200, $200 from Magulac Fleet Service, $100 from William and Lori Magulac, and $250 from Merchants National Bank.

The board also accepted $2,000 toward clothing for needy students from Anuradha Kulkarni, $500 toward school supplies for elementary students from Dollar General, and $100 from Jaden Skeens/Two Guys & Some Lawn Mowers, toward the district’s robotics program.

“We put a little plea out at our last meeting and it’s nice to see these guys step up for us,” board president Bill Myers said.

Milbery said last month that the district had 39 eligible students at the time not receiving the food because the district had exceeded its allocation from the Freestore Food Bank of Cincinnati.

He said the cost to serve one student through the program is $200 a year, and that more information about the program is available on the Hillsboro Elementary School website by looking for “Power Pack program” on the quick links.

“On behalf of our district, I would like to appeal to our community, both businesses and individuals, to help us meet the needs of our children,” Milbery said last month. “It is my understanding that we have already received a $1,000 donation (from County Quilters)… Individuals and businesses may contribute to the Freestore Food Bank of Cincinnati through the link or as a direct contribution to the school and earmarked for that purpose. Educational needs can not be fulfilled before primary needs are meet. We need the help of the Hillsboro community.”

In other news from the meeting, the board unanimously approved Superintendent Tim Davis’ recommendation to approve three Local Diploma Seals. There are also nine seals from the state, and students in the graduating class of 2021 and beyond will be required to have two of the 12 total seals on their diploma.

“Each student that’s going to be graduating in 2021 has to meet two seals,” Davis said. “One has to be from the state, or both can be from the state, but you can’t have two local seals.”

The three local options, Davis said, are a Fine & Performing Arts Seal, Student Engagement Seal, and Community Service Seal. He said counselors from Highland County’s five public school districts collaborated to come up with the local seals, and all three will be offered at all five public county schools.

The legislation passed during Monday’s meeting reads, in part: “The collaborative seals will assist transient students with a smoother transition between districts and the task of information management.”

According to the Ohio Department of Education, the seals were created for students to demonstrate academic, technical and professional readiness for careers, college, the military or self-sustaining professions.

In his report the board Treasurer Ben Teeters said the district’s general fund balance at the end of October was $7.43 million compared to $7.68 million the same time a year ago. He said the district’s October expenses were $2.08 million compared to $2.42 million last year, and that revenue for the month was $2.54 million compared to $2.19 million a year ago.

“In comparison to prior years we’re running on even keel and income is keeping up with expenses,” Teeters said.

The board approved the following supplemental contracts: Greg Rhoads, elementary wrestling coordinator; and Dan Snapp, high school boys bowling coach (after accepting the resignation of Jeff Miller as boys bowling coach effective Oct. 21); and the following volunteers: Jennifer Gleadle and Tara Pendell, girls basketball; Brandan Holiday, wrestling; Scott Gallimore, all buildings; Amy Baldwin, Jessica Polstra and Janice Smith, Hillsboro Elementary School; Tami Fulkerson, Brittany Oxley and Nicole Shawhan, Camp Joy; Anthony Ritter and Jennifer Ritter, Hillsboro elementary and high school; and Brandon Leeth, Camp Joy and Hillsboro elementary and middle school.

Hillsboro second- and third-graders who were named Star Students for the first grading period are pictured at Monday's board of education meeting. In no particular order, they are: Kaydence Butler, Hyato Kashiki, Lucy Reno, Maitlyn Vaughn, Tatum Whipkey, Trenton Ford, Braelynn Hopkins, Wyatt Lister, Wyatt Mattynka, Hunter Seeling, Peyton Spurlock, Izzy Storer and Ava Walsh. Not pictured are Khaleeq Andrews, Gavin Brunner, Hailey Elkins, Ryan Peters, Rush Workman, Kenny Christman, Emmelyn Couch, Aries Landon, Jackson Rudy and Molly Vance. In the background are board of education members and student representative Joe Helterbrand, far right.

