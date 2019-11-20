Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

STATISTICS

During the week of Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, the police department received 75 calls for service, completed eight offense/incident reports, received two calls for an accident, completed three security checks and made 25 arrests.

Oct. 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Phillip Gregory Jr., 59, Greenfield, was arrested on a felony warrant out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

April Waugh, 37, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of court orders.

Oct. 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Randy Daughtery, 64, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a dog at large.

Dylan Rodgers, 20, Greenfield, was arrested on two counts of failure to appear.

Oct. 31

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jessika Houser, 28, Mount Sterling, was issued a citation for failure to control.

Nov. 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Phillip Sigley Jr., 50, Massillon, was issued a citation for improper backing.

Michaela Johnson, 19, Greenfield, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Mullins, 44, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kevin Grate, 47, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication and drug paraphernalia

Nov. 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Amber Snodgrass, 38, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI, failure to control and reckless operation.

Gregory Magg, 64, Clarksburg, was arrested for two counts of passing bad checks.

Scott Clay, 50, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and fictitious tags.

Steven Williams, 25, Greenfield, was arrested for drug paraphernalia, persistent disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.

Walter Storts, 58, Greenfield, was arrested for a violation of court orders and possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Hazlett, 54, Greenfield, was arrested for breaking and entering and theft.

Nov. 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Elizabeth West, 26, Greenfield, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

STATISTICS

During the week of Nov. 4-10, the police department received 71 calls for service, completed four offense/incident reports, received four calls for an accident, completed three security checks and made 20 arrests.

Nov. 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tad Price, 44, Greenfield was arrested for failure to comply with the orders or signal of a peace officer and driving under suspension.

David Manley, 45, Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Nov. 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Darrick Ward, 40, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Charles Jackson, 33, Greenfield, was arrested for public intoxication.

Nov. 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Christopher Martin, 20, Washington C.H., was arrested for telephone commutation harassment and aggravated menacing.

Nov. 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Damall Lattimore, 27, Wilmington, was arrested for obstructing official business, possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct.

Kelly Slone, Greenfield, was arrested for cruelty to animals and abandoning animals.

William Carson, Greenfield, was issued a citation for parking in a roadway.

Nov. 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Rita Beatty, 59, Leesburg, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

Cole Campbell, 28, Washington C.H., was arrested for a violation of court orders.

Karissa Purcell, 29, Hamiltion, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

Richard Elder, 24, Greenfield, was arrested for a probation violation.

Michael Martin, 37, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.