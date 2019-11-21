Clarification

An article in Wednesday’s print edition of The Times-Gazette stated that in the Greenfield Village Council election, write-in candidate Kyle Barr received 143 votes, and write-in candidate Mark Clyburn received 14 votes, which was based on official results released by the Highland County Board of Elections. A representative from the board of elections reached out on Thursday to clarify that Kyle Barr received 92 votes, and Mark Clyburn received 65 votes.

The official results for the 2019 Greenfield Village Council election are:

Brenda Losey, who received 329 votes, Mark Branham, who received 308, and write-in candidate Kyle Barr, who received 92 votes, have been elected to Greenfield Village Council. Write-in candidate Mark Clyburn received 65 votes.