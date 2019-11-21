Wanted: Holiday memories

The Times-Gazette wants your holiday stories!

We’re looking for cute, heartwarming, funny, touching anecdotes about the holiday season. We’ll accept stories involving anything from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. Readers from any location and all walks of life are welcome to share.

Your holiday memories may take a paragraph or several paragraphs to tell—there are no minimum or maximum limitations. Share your traditions or fond memories from your childhood. Describe your all-time favorite special holiday food. Discuss your wackiest holiday memory. What pleasant memories do you recall when you think about holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year’s Eve?

For example, Times-Gazette Media Sales Director Sharon Hughes wrote in her column, ‘In the kitchen with Sharon,’ “I remember my mother would work so hard getting all the preparations for our Thanksgiving day meal, telling all of us to make sure to invite everyone that did not have a place to go. She did not want anyone going without a Thanksgiving day dinner. My father and late husband would deliver to those that could not get out. This year make sure to check on your neighbors to make sure they have a place to go this Thanksgiving day.

“Thanksgiving is a time for family and friends giving thanks for all of God’s blessings.”

Those with questions are welcome to reach out to Times-Gazette reporter McKenzie Caldwell at 937-402-2570. Send submissions to htginfo@aimmediamidwest.com or to The Times-Gazette page on Facebook. Please include your name and hometown, and state if outside Ohio, as well as a phone number. Submissions will be published in print editions of The Times-Gazette as well as online, but phone numbers will not be published and will only be used if we have any follow-up questions.

We look forward to reading your stories!

Rainsboro students gather for a Thanksgiving feast in November 2015. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/11/web1_RainsboroFeastpic-3.jpg Rainsboro students gather for a Thanksgiving feast in November 2015. Times-Gazette file photo