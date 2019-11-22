AGMC receives Performance Leadership Award

As part of National Rural Health Day, celebrated the third Thursday of every November, Adena Greenfield Medical Center has been recognized by The Chartis Center of Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) for overall excellence in patient perspective.

Based on the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX from iVantage Health Analytics, the Performance Leadership Awards reflect top quartile performance among all rural hospitals in the United States.

“We are honored to receive this recognition as one of only 12 other rural hospitals in Ohio,” said Josh McCoy, senior operations executive officer, AGMC. “An award like this reflects our provider’s and caregiver’s commitment and dedication to patient care in the communities we serve and reaffirms their trust in us as their local health care provider.”

The Hospital Strength INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging data from publicly available data sources, the INDEX aggregates data from 50 rural-relevant metrics across eight pillars of performance. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2020, the INDEX serves as the data foundation for a number of industry-leading rural recognition programs and legislative initiatives.

“National Rural Health Day has come to symbolize not just the vital role health care providers play in rural communities, but the dedication and hard work that goes into overcoming the unique health care challenges that exist across rural America,” said Teryl Eisinger, chief executive officer, NOSORH. “We are proud of the work of the State Offices of Rural Health, their partners and rural hospitals do to improve care across the nation.”

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.