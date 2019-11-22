1st snow of ‘57, new high school, McEwen running

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1857, the Hillsborough Gazette reported that due to the present hard times, the newspaper had been reduced in size so as to “make ends meet.”

What was described as a “terrible tornado” passed over the northwestern part of Highland County and the eastern part of Ross County, blowing down houses with fragments scattered for miles. The paper said that fences were lifted up and carried away like feathers and trees submissively were uprooted, and that near the village of Lexington (now Highland) several persons were killed.

The first snow of the winter season appeared Wednesday morning, with the editor describing the ground as completely covered to a depth of from one to two inches and the wind blowing a regular “Nor’ Wester.” He commented that for the past several weeks the county had been pelted with rain.

A private school for boys was opening in Hillsborough under the auspices of A.T. Thompson, with the number of pupils limited to 20 and tuition at $35 per year.

J.B. Hill advertised that he was a dealer in stoves, copper and tin ware, and had a general assortment of cooking, parlor and hall stoves in the most approved patterns. His shop was on High Street in Hillsborough at the sign of the big coffee pot.

An advertisement to renew your subscription to the paper for 1858 appeared on the front page, just $1.50 per year if paid in advance by stopping by the office on Main Street, north side, nearly opposite the Elliott House.

This week in 1933, the Hillsboro News Herald published an architect’s drawing of the proposed new Hillsboro High School that was to be built since voter’s approved the school board issue two weeks before. It was hoped that construction would begin before Christmas.

At the New Bell’s Theatre, “Diplomaniacs” starring Bert Wheeler and Robert Woolsey was showing along with “Strangers Marry,” featuring Jack Holt and Lilian Bond.

It was reported that the German airship Graf Zeppelin was seen by many residents of Adams County as it passed over the Ohio River on its trip from Florida to Akron. The paper said the giant silver dirigible crossed the river at Trinity and could be seen as far west as Manchester, flying at an altitude of 1,500 feet.

Plans for the proposed Whiteoak Lake were put on hold due to the inability of the state to furnish funds to buy property. In many cases property owners offered to donate their lands to bring the planned newest state park to fruition.

At Lisciandro Bros. grocery on North High Street in Hillsboro, a 24 ½ lb. sack of flour was 75 cents, White Villa rolled oats in large 55-ounc round boxes were two for 29 cents, and Waldorf “tissue quality’ toilet paper was six rolls for a quarter.

The star-studded cavalcade of the theatre, “Broadway to Hollywood,” and “Fighting Texans” starring Rex Bell and Betty Mack, was showing at the Forum Theatre.

In news from Wesley Chapel, Pearl Shaw got a quite a thrill as he started to a back field on his farm for a load of corn and fodder when his team of horse got spooked at the sight of upright hay ladders and ran down a lane into a corn lot and through a board fence. No harm came to Shaw or the horses.

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Pricetown housewife Mrs. William Hawk reported that someone had stolen a dozen live turkeys from a roost at the family farm.

This week in 1965, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that what looked like a big hole in the ground with a small slab of concrete and a retaining wall around the north and west sides was the beginnings of the new Hillsboro Post Office on North High Street.

The Hillsboro Bank & Savings Co. advertised car loans for that new ’66 model with convenient terms to fit any budget. Bank president Bob Hodson said to see any loan officer or ask for him personally.

In the lone game of hoops action in the Highland County League, Lynchburg-Clay’s Mustangs rolled past the Sinking Spring Eagles 84-57, while in non-league matchups, Belfast lost to St. Patrick’s of Maysville 71-65 and the Whiteoak Hornets bested Ripley’s Blue Jays 82-77.

Already more than $9 million worth of free groceries had been awarded, and the Hillsboro Albers invited customers to play “Pay-Check” to win. With Thanksgiving coming, Earl Hughes was stocking shelves with Libby’s pumpkin.The 20-ounce can was 19 cents, Ocean Spray cranberry sauce was also 19 cents, and a 5-pound bag of sugar was 39 cents.

Baker Auto Sales at 945 W. Main St. claimed that their ’66 Chryslers had warranties that could still be working for you in 1970. “Make your move up…to Chrysler” was its slogan.

This week in 1985, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that congressman Bob McEwen, addressing guests at a fundraiser held at Southern State Community College in Hillsboro, announced his intention to seek re-election as sixth district representative. There had been speculation that he would seek the Ohio governor’s spot in 1986.

United Department Store in downtown Hillsboro was going out of business, with savings up to 50 percent and more on everything in the store, and more than $200,000 in stock that had to be cleared out.

Another longtime business was shutting its doors, as Greenfield Foods, Inc. closed and suspended all further operations of the packing plant until further notice. Company vice president Frank Etzberger blamed fluctuations in the cost of hogs and a downturn in the price of pork for the closure.

Not all the economic news was doom and gloom. Hilliard’s Men’s Wear was celebrating 50 years in business. It was stablished on Nov. 2, 1935 in what was the People’s Press newspaper building. The paper reported that Lyman Hilliard operated the store until 1969, when Jim Tira, an employee, purchased it.

In the Smokesignal’s section, Meg Sharkey and Buffy Bean enjoyed profiles as Seniors of the Week.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/11/web1_f-look-back-logo-new-3.jpg

A look back at news items through the years