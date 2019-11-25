Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of Nov. 18-24, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 358 911 calls, answered 111 requests for service, dispatched 134 fire and EMS runs, took 36 offense reports and investigated three traffic crashes.

On Nov. 20 at 9:47 a.m. a citizen on Bridges Road called the sheriff’s office to report a burglary. Sometime overnight an unknown suspect entered the complainant’s home and stole several valuable heirlooms and collectibles. A deputy is currently investigating the incident.

At 11:57 p.m. on Nov. 21 a Petersburg Road resident came to the Highland County Justice Center to report a breaking and entering and theft. A deputy interviewed the victim and took an offense report. The crime remains under investigation.

A deputy was dispatched to the 11000 block of SR 73 at 2:11 p.m. on Nov. 22 to investigate a breaking and entering at a business. Evidence was collected from the scene and an offense report was taken. A suspect has been identified in connection with this crime and other break-ins in the New Vienna area. The incident remains under investigation.