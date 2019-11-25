This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Paisley, a 6-year-old border collie mix. She’s about 40 pounds, and she’s up-to-date on her vaccinations. She steps right up when a petting is offered. She is sweet and playful and looking for a good home with a nice family. To schedule an appointment to meet Paisley or any of the other dogs at the pound, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124. The Friends of the Highland County Dog Pound would like to remind anyone missing a dog to check the pound first and often to see if their dog has been taken in. To stay up-to-date on the Highland County Dog Pound’s adoptable dogs and needs, check out “Friends of the Highland County Dog Pound” and “Highland County Dog Pound” on Facebook.

