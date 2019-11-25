Collapse site clean up done

After five months of being blocked off by a fence since the partial collapse of one of three buildings on June 3, the area that formerly encompassed 115, 117 and 119 W. Main St. in Hillsboro is now free of the enclosure, with all demolition and clean-up work having been completed.

According to Hillsboro Interim Service Safety Director Dick Donley, “The clean-up has been completed” by demolition contractors, and the area has been filled in with, “new dirt and materials,” and the demolition rubble has been “hauled off-site.”

Donley said that because the demolished properties belong to, “three different owners,” including the City of Hillsboro, which owns the smallest of the lots following an earlier property transfer, the future fate and planned use of the space is unknown.

“We don’t have any plans for the future,” Donley said, because, “It’s still private property,” for the owners.

Across the street at the Highland County Courthouse, another construction project, that of a fountain installation on the southeast corner of the courthouse lawn, “continues to be progressing,” Donley said. But he said he does not know of an estimated completion date.

Another barricaded site west of the demolition site but in the same block, the former Parker House on West Main Street in Hillsboro, “is still in litigation,” according to Donley.

This is what the area at 115, 117 and 119

Work continues on courthouse lawn fountain