Following the success of an autumn-themed shopping event in October, 28 members of the Hillsboro Uptown Business Association (HUBA) and Highland County Small Businesses have teamed up for another event called Take Me Home For The Holidays on Saturday, Nov. 30, in conjunction with the nationwide Small Business Saturday.

Heather Hughes of Mother Clucker’s Farmhouse in New Vienna, an organizer of the event, said that, “With the success we had during the tour in October, we decided to do it again on Small Business Saturday. This time we will be doing a countywide giveaway.”

Hughes explained that the participating merchants will have punch cards available for customers to pick up.

“They need to visit 10 of the stores to be eligible for entry into the giveaway.” Hughes said, adding that the prizes total “over $1,000 in gift cards and products.”

Small Business Saturday, celebrates the impact small businesses have on communities across the country, according to a HUBA news release.

In addition to many familiar businesses, the event will include a new store, The Mystery Shoppe, which opened last month. Owner and HUBA President Joe Mahan described The Mystery Shoppe, located at 110 S. High St. in Hillsboro, as, “a menagerie of items, collectibles, home decor, a used book section, jewelry, trinkets and such. The mystery is that you will never know what you might find there.”

The participating businesses include, in Hillsboro:

24 Deli and Pizza, 144 W. Main St.

Anamedia Photography

Cundiff’s Flowers and Gifts, 136 N. High St.

Faith’s Boutique/Fancy Feeds, 8509 U.S. Route 62

H & M Knotty Pine, 5015 SR 124

Hometown Woodwerks and More, 114 Highland Hills Dr.

Janie’s Closet, 203 N. High St.

Little Green Apron, 11487 Highland Hills Dr.

Main Street Chic, 146 W. Main St.

Main Street Tux Bridal & More, 140 W. Main St.

Merle Norman, 123 S. High St.

Momma’s West Street Main Cafe, 131 W. Main St.

Olde Towne Ink, 136 S. High St.

Shabby Moose, 744 N. High St.

Simply Southern Boutique, 111 S. High St.

The Daily Grind Cage & Bakery, 122 S. High St.

The Design Chambers, 126 S. High St.

The Mystery Shoppe, 110 S. High St.

The Rural Pearl Boutique, 100 E. Lilley Ave.

The Rustic Bee Boutique, 6117 Miller Lane

The Sugar Shack, 132 S. High St.

Tissot’s Home Center, 206 N. Elm St.

White’s Bakery, 118 E. Main St.

In Greenfield:

AnnMarie Boutique LLC, 319 Jefferson St.

Greenfield Homestead, 336 Jefferson St.

Small Town Fitness, 403 Jefferson St.

In Leesburg:

Creekview Barn, 8821 Fall Creek Rd.

In New Vienna:

Mother Cluckers Farmhouse, 6590 Roundhead Rd.

For more information about Take Me Home For The Holidays access the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/760342481101079/.

To learn more about Small Business Saturday, go to ShopSmall.com, Instagram.com/ShopSmall, or Facebook.com/SmallBusinessSaturday.

Nov. 30 event features 28 local businesses