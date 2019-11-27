Wilmington OSP Trooper of Year

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper David M. Beck, a Highland County resident, has been selected as the 2019 Trooper of the Year at the Wilmington Post.

The selection of Beck, 26, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2019 at the Wilmington Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Wilmington Post chose Beck based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Beck joined the Highway Patrol in 2016 and has served at the Wilmington Post since leaving the academy. Originally from Grove City, and a graduate of Bishop Ready High School in Columbus, Beck also attended college at the Eastern Kentucky University. Beck has also received the Highway Patrol Criminal Patrol Award and the Ace Award for auto larceny.

Submitted by Lt. Stan A. Jordan, Wilmington Post Commander.