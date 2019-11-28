Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Nov. 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jesse Huff, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Kaysa Southard, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Donte Captain, 24, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Vera Workman, 67, of Sabina, was cited for speed.

Bruce Frederick, 29, of Johnstown, was cited for speed.

Amber Everhart, 25, of Greenfield, was cited for speed.

Roxann Martin, 43, of West Union, was cited for speed.

Mark Rogers, 49, of Hillsboro, was cited for expired tags.