Barrera: No new information

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera told The Times-Gazette Wednesday that a shooting at a residence in the 5000 block of SR 124 on Nov. 18 was still under investigation, and no names or additional information would be released until further notice.

However, other news sources have reported information that did not appear in news release Barrera sent to The Times-Gazette on Nov. 18.

According to Cincinnati’s Fox 19 News, the homeowner who called 911 around 10:40 a.m. was eating breakfast with his wife when a man, whom the homeowner allegedly said he had never seen before, tried to enter the house through a back door. At that time, Fox 19 says, the man threatened to kill the homeowner and his wife.

Fox 19 went on to say that the intruder then allegedly went to the homeowner’s garage, where witnesses said he began throwing things and saying he was there to kill the homeowner. At that point, Fox 19 says the homeowner allegedly exited the house through the front door with a gun, and the intruder charged him. The homeowner shot the man.

According to Fox 19, when sheriff’s office deputies and detectives arrived at the residence, the intruder was still alive, and though they attempted to save him, he died shortly after they arrived.

Fox 19 spoke with a woman who lives near the residence, who said that though the man who died “wasn’t in the right state of mind,” he was a “good person.”

A news release Barrera sent The Times-Gazette on Nov. 18 stated that at around 10:39 a.m. on Nov. 18, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that had been transferred from Clinton County. In that call, the caller reported that a man had attempted to “gain entry through the rear of the residence and was making threats. According to the caller, the subject then came to the front of the residence and confronted the home-owner… The caller stated that he shot the subject, according to Sheriff Barrera.”

The news release stated that the sheriff’s deputies and detectives, the Highland County coroner, the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation (BCI), and a life squad were called to the scene.

The intruder, a 29-year-old man, died from a single gunshot wound, the news release stated.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the man or the person who shot him.

An Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation vehicle is pictured at the seen of a Nov. 18 fatal shooting Willetsville.

Local news sources report details in fatal shooting