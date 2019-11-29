Leadership Highland takes public safety tour

The Leadership Highland class of 2019-20 met on Nov. 20, for the Health And Public Safety Day in Hillsboro. The class visited Highland District Hospital, Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Highland County Jail, Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District, Highland County Health Department, and the Highland County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

Tim Parry and Ashlee Cheesbro provided a guided tour of Highland District Hospital. The hospital is in the process of adding an addition to the building, which will include a physical therapy department, surgical suites, and other room for several other specializations. The new addition is expected to open in phases, with the first phase expected to open in early 2020. Parry and Cheesbro discussed partnerships with many area hospitals, including Children’s Hospitals and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office provided a tour of the county jail, the sheriff’s office, and the 911 Call Center. The county jail has had an increase in inmates over the past few weeks, with a high of 103 inmates last week. So far in 2019, the 911 call center has handled over 14,000 911 calls. Annually, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office drives 450,000 miles on patrol. The Leadership Highland class also learned that the sheriff’s office has issued more than 10,000 CCW (carrying a concealed weapon) permits.

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District responds to a range of 5,500 to 6,000 calls a year. The territory covered by Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District covers 362 square miles, including two townships in Ross County and part of a township in Fayette County. At the Hillsboro fire department, five individuals work every shift. An additional two work at the Rocky Fork location and four work at the Greenfield location. Participants of Leadership Highland were given a tour of the fire department and an educational tour of the equipment that is used by the fire district.

The Highland County Health Department provided a tour of its offices. Staff described the various sub-divisions of the health department, including vital statistics, health education, restaurant inspections, tattoo inspections, and public health nursing.

The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is directed by David Bushelman. The office provides coordination for response and recovery disasters. Buchelman writes emergency plans for Highland County, which are updated every five years.

The phases of emergency management that Bushelman follows are mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery.

The next meeting of Leadership Highland will be held in early December covering regional economic development. For more information about Leadership Highland or other Extension programming, contact the Highland County Extension Office at 937-393-1918.

Upcoming Programs:

A Farm Bill decision meeting will be held on Dec. 5 at 1575 N. High St., Rooms 27 and 30B, in Hillsboro. The meeting will start at 1 p.m. The 2018 Farm Bill allows the choice to enroll in ARC or PLC for 2019 to 2023. Enrollment for 2019 is currently open with the deadline set as March 15, 2020. Join OSU Extension and the Farm Service Agency for an informational meeting to learn about important information to make the right selection for your farm.

Brooke Beam, Ph.D., is an agriculture and natural resources/community development dducator, College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, OSU Extension Highland County.