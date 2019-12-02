GHS will hold book signing

The Greenfield Historical Society will host a book signing by Jim Roads for his new book “Too Good to Hide Under a Bushel.” The book is a collection of Roads’ paintings and life stories. The signing will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Grain & Hay building in Greenfield.

Roads was raised in the Rainsboro area and is a graduate of McClain High School. He earned an engineering degree from LeTourneau University in Long View, Texas. He worked as a mechanical engineer for close to 50 years. While at LeTourneau University, he met Gerry, his future wife. She was a second grade teacher. They are the parents of three sons and four grandchildren. Jim does the painting while Gerry fills the role of art critic, supplier and curator.

When Jim was 57 his mother turned her paint brushes to him and he has been painting ever since. One of his first paintings was of the old home place where he grew up. He also painted the family’s Christmas cards for more than 15 years.

Jim has been described as “Grandpa Moses” because he paints in the primitive style similar to Grandma Moses, the well-known painter from Vermont. Jim likes to say that he paints a story, not a painting. He loves to share the story behind each of his paintings whether it’s the history of a building or the significance of the automobile in the painting. Talking to Jim about his paintings is always a fascinating experience.

In 2015, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the dedication of McClain High School, Jim painted many of the one-room schoolhouses in the Greenfield and Rainsboro areas. These included the South Salem Academy, schools in the Rainsboro and New Petersburg area, the Greenfield Academy and Old Central, among others. Jim donated many of these paintings to the Greenfield Historical Society. His painting of McClain High School was featured in the society’s “McClain High School, A Century of Tradition,” published in 2015.

Jim and Gerry will be at the Grain and Hay from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by and visit with them and hear the stories. The proceeds from the sale of Jim’s book will go toward the building of a school in Papua, New Guinea.

Two other events will be taking place in the Grain & Hay building during the book signing. The Tour of Homes chicken dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 pm. The Greenfield Lions Club will have a candy store set up during the same hours.

Submitted by the Greenfield Historical Society.

This is the cover of Jim Roads’ book “Too Good to Hide Under a Bushel.” https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_Book-Signing.jpg This is the cover of Jim Roads’ book “Too Good to Hide Under a Bushel.” Submitted photo