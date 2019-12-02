Death ruled by natural causes

Multiple agencies including the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Hillsboro Police Department, Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District and Highland County Coroner’s Office responded to a multi-unit residential address in the 400 block of North High Street in Hillsboro late Saturday morning following a death, but a police department spokesperson said it ended up being a false alarm.

The spokesperson said that originally law enforcement believed the manner of death was suspicious, but that once preliminary autopsy results were received the death was ruled to be by natural causes.

A press release issued by the Hillsboro Police Department on Sunday said the HPD “assisted Paint Creek Fire/EMS and the Highland County Coroner’s Office with a death investigation of a female subject,” in the 400 block of North High Street.

Juliane Cartaino is a stringer for The Times-Gazettte.

An Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation vehicle and Hillsboro Police Department vehicles are pictured Saturday near the seen of death in the 400 block of North High Street. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_Deceased-pic.jpg An Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation vehicle and Hillsboro Police Department vehicles are pictured Saturday near the seen of death in the 400 block of North High Street. Juliane Cartaino | For The Times-Gazette