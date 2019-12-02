Injuries Monday in SR 73 crash

A two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon at the intersection of Prospect Road and SR 73 sent the occupants of a Nissan Rogue to Highland District Hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries. According to Trooper Kyle Prose of the Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol Post, the accident occurred when the driver of the Nissan, that was northbound on Prospect Road, pulled out in front of a westbound vehicle on SR 73. Prose wasn’t able to provide the names of the drivers or passengers of both vehicles, but did say that the investigation of the crash was ongoing.

