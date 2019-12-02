Man sentenced Monday to seven years in prison

A Chillicothe man was sentenced to a minimum sentence of seven years and a maximum sentence of nine years in prison following sentencing Monday in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Gage Allen Pitzer, 22, Chillicothe, was sentenced on convictions on four counts of an original seven-count indictment stemming from an incident on Aug. 10, 2019.

Pitzer was sentenced to four years in prison on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; 18 months for one count of abduction, and 18 months for one count of having weapons under disability, both third-degree felonies.

The court’s judgment entry of confinement stated that the sentences were to be served consecutively — or one after the other — and that he was given credit for 114 days already served in jail.

The weapons used in the commission of the crime, a Rugar AR-556 rifle and a Smith & Wesson SD9 pistol plus ammunition, were forefeited to the Greenfield Police Department.

George Baker Jr., 49, Greenfield, was sentenced to six months in prison after being convicted of heroin possession, a fifth-degree felony, with 85 days credit for time already served.

Court documents state that since Baker committed the crime while under post-release control, he was ordered to serve an additional three-year sentence minus any time he spent for the earlier felony.

The judgment entry of confinement stated that he had 858 days remaining in post-release control.

Alicia R. Eaton, 44, Seaman, was sentenced to three years of community control for theft of drugs, a third-degree felony, and a fourth-degree felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Eaton’s conviction and sentence stemmed from two separate incidents that indictments state happened in February and June of this year.

The first two-count indictment on charges of burglary and theft of drugs stated that on Feb. 18, 2019, Eaton entered the residence of a patient being served by Perfect Hands Health Care Group and stole a bottle of Percocet pills.

Frederick Ellis, a Perfect Hands employee, told Hillsboro police that Eaton was no longer an employee of the home health care company.

The second indictment charged that on June 28, 2019, a police officer on routine patrol in Leesburg spotted Eaton, who appeared to be holding her right arm against her right side with a concealed object protruding from under the woman’s shirt, which she claimed was a colostomy bag.

Upon arrest for an outstanding warrant, it was later revealed by her husband that Eaton did not have a colostomy bag as she had earlier asserted, and upon arrival at the Highland County Jail she was discovered to be carrying a loaded .38 caliber revolver.

As part of her sentencing, she was ordered to successfully complete any recommended treatment at Friel & Associates Substance Abuse Counseling and any necessary aftercare.

In documents provided by Highland County Common Pleas Court, the weapon the woman was carrying, a loaded Charter Arms .38 Special revolver, was forfeited to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Greenfield man receives six-month prison sentence