Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 359 911 calls, answered 104 requests for service, dispatched 132 fire and EMS runs, took 20 offense reports and investigated two traffic crashes.

At 1:19 a.m. on Nov. 25 the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from the 6000 block of SR 124. The caller reported a male with short dark hair, wearing a camouflage jacket was beating on his front door demanding to be let in. Deputies responded to the scene and located the subject beating on the door of another nearby residence. The male, Bradley T. Kinnett, of Georgetown, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Hillsboro Municipal Court.

On Nov. 28 at 12:22 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a call from a citizen in Athens County reporting a domestic disturbance at a residence in the Rocky Fork Lake area. Deputies responded to an address on Lois Lane and found a female had been assaulted by her boyfriend. Kenneth L. Long, 36, was arrested on one count each of domestic violence and assault.

A citizen called the sheriff’s office at 3:51 p.m. on Nov. 29 to report a theft at a Dodsonville residence. A deputy was dispatched to the scene and an offense report was taken. The incident remains under investigation.