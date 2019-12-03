Karate tournament raises $700

For the seventh year in a row, good-hearted martial artists from the area came together to raise more than $700 for the annual Coats for Kids Karate Tournament, sponsored by the Cross County Bushido Karate Club.

From the Highland Cross County team, Karissa Moore, a green belt, placed second in kata; Jared Morgan, a green belt, placed first in grappling and third in sparring; Tristan Everhart, a white belt, placed second in kata and sparring; and Jase Grooms, a white belt, placed first in the backfist contest, kata and grappling, and placed second in sparring.

The Highland team is coached by Nayomie Ludwick, Maxine Ludwick, Ariel Kibbey and Katelin Heizer.

From the Lynchburg Cross County team, Noah Aronhalt, a green belt, placed second in kata and sparring; Arabella Case, a white belt, placed first in kata and sparring and placed second in the backfist contest; and Ethan Case, a white belt, placed second in sparring. The Lynchburg team is coached by Earl Paul Sr., Earl Paul Jr. and Maxine Ludwick.

A special thanks to Joe and Rick Shelton of Shelton’s Auto Sales for their donation.

Submitted by Rick Ludwick.

Members of the Lynchburg Cross County Bushido Club pose with their medals. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_lynchburg-karate-edit.jpeg Members of the Lynchburg Cross County Bushido Club pose with their medals. Submitted photos Members of the Highland Cross County Bushido Club pose together following the Coats for Kids Karate Tournament. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_Highland-karate-crop-edit.jpeg Members of the Highland Cross County Bushido Club pose together following the Coats for Kids Karate Tournament. Submitted photos