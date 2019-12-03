Grand jury indicts 23

A Highland County grand jury returned indictments on 23 individuals Tuesday, with court documents showing that almost half pertained to drug trafficking and possession, with several others involving criminal sexual activity, theft and receiving stolen property.

Miranda C. Smith, 28, Middletown, was handed a six-count indictment which included two-counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, each second-degree felonies; burglary, a second-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Wesley R. Moore Jr., 28, Hillsboro, received a 10-count indictment which included three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, with one count being a second-degree felony and the other two felonies of the fourth degree; rape, a first-degree felony; two counts of theft, each first-degree misdemeanors; burglary, a second-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

G. Paul Leonard, 46, Greenfield, faces a six-count indictment of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school, a second-degree felony; trafficking in heroin in the vicinity of a school, a first-degree felony; aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony; possession of heroin, a second-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

Also indicted Tuesday were:

Olivia Hayslip, 35, Highland, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Matthew Hunt, 30, Leesburg, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin, both fifth-degree felonies.

Daryl Leroy Davis, 60, Hillsboro, theft, a fifth-degree felony.

Teresa A. Holsinger, 21, Hillsboro, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Ronald Ison, 37, Hillsboro, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Bryce Ballein, 27, Hillsboro, theft and receiving stolen property, both fifth-degree felonies; and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Aaron Smith, 35, Greenfield, aggravated possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin, both fifth-degree felonies; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

Ernie Haskill, 39, Hillsboro, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Nathaniel R. Hersman, 35, Otway, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Tina L. Cockrell, 46, Hillsboro, assault on a peace office, a fourth-degree felony.

Charles Lovett, 72, Hillsboro, attempted gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.

Bruce Robert Metcalf, 32, Franklin, rape, a first-degree felony; sexual battery, a second-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.

Joseph G. Leeth, 24, Lucasville, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Leah D. Aliff, 45, Hillsboro, pandering obscenity involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Rem Skeen, 19, Greenfield, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and assault on a police officer, a fourth-degree felony.

Heather Taylor, 31, Hillsboro, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; assault on a police officer and receiving stolen property, both fourth-degree felonies.

Tad Everett Price, 45, Greenfield, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

David Willett, 51, Greenfield, possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

Francis Jerome Jordan II, 42, Fayetteville, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

Justyn N. Osborne, 22, Hillsboro, failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Drug offenses, sex crimes top list of charges