Hillsboro Christmas Parade

The Hillsboro Lighted Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m., Hillsboro Uptown Business Association (HUBA) President Joe Mahan told The Times-Gazette.

This year’s theme is “Christmas Melodies: Songs We Love,” Mahan said.

Mahan said lineup for the parade will begin at the Highland County Fairgrounds at 4 p.m. Participants will be able to put the finishing touches on their floats upon arriving at the fairgrounds. Float judging will take place from approximately 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Winners will receive trophies.

The parade will leave the fairgrounds at 6 p.m., turning onto North Elm Street and West Main Street before turning onto North High Street, Mahan said. The parade will then turn onto Catherine Street near Fifth Third Bank and Rite-Aid and return to the fairgrounds.

Mahan estimates the procession will reach the center of town by 6:25 p.m. and that the parade will last around an hour.

He said HUBA is still trying to finalize whether or not carriage rides will be available as they’re still trying to find horses to draw the carriages. However, if they find horses, HUBA Vice President Ann Morris said the carriage rides will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will begin at the corner of Governor Trimble Place and North High Street.

Mahan said that the parade will only be canceled if roads are icy or if the Hillsboro Police Department or Highland County Sheriff’s Office advises against the event.

Those interested in participating in the Hillsboro Lighted Christmas Parade should contact Joe Mahan at 937-403-3715 or mahanjoe@yahoo.com. The deadline for parade applications is Dec. 10.

“The Spirit of Christmas”

Following the parade, Southern State Community College will host an event entitled “The Spirit of Christmas,” which will include a Christmas boutique and variety show, Jeff and Jenna Horick told The Times-Gazette. The Christmas boutique opens at 7 p.m. on Dec. 14 and will be held in the hallways near the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium. Food will be available for purchase. There will also be a Relay for Life raffle with prizes like a big-screen television and gift baskets.

At 8 p.m., there will be a variety show featuring Hillsboro High School alum Christopher Ford, trombonist and HHS senior Gabe Gilliland, the Hillsboro symphonic choir, and two 10- to 15-minute skits. Jenna Horick will direct a skit featuring Hillsboro Elementary students; Jeff Horick will direct a skit featuring Hillsboro middle and high school students.

After the show, kids will have an opportunity to get their pictures taken with Santa, and raffle winners will be drawn.

Tickets for the SSCC event, which will be on sale online at sscctheatre.com/tickets and at the door on the day of the event, are $5 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under. Tickets may be bought with cash or card at the door. “The Spirit of Christmas” event is a SSCC Theatre Company performance, so season ticket holders get in free.

SSCC is located at 100 Hobart Dr. in Hillsboro.

Vendor show

The second annual vendor show will be hosted in The Times-Gazette Community Room from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 14. Morris told The Times-Gazette that this year’s vendors include Christina Chlopik, who will be selling Color Street nail art and bath bombs; Lora Abernathy, who will be selling Rodan and Fields makeup; Chrissy Wilson, who will be selling Norwex all-natural cleaning and skin care products; and Sherry Koehler, who will be selling handmade goat milk soap.

Morris said there will be about 15 vendors. Vendor applications are closed for this year.

The Times-Gazette is located at 108 Gov. Trimble Pl. in Hillsboro.

Reach McKenzie Caldwell at 937-402-2570.

In a scene from the Hillsboro Uptown Business Association’s 2018 Lighted Christmas Parade, Santa rides in a horse-drawn carriage. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_DSC_0623.jpg In a scene from the Hillsboro Uptown Business Association’s 2018 Lighted Christmas Parade, Santa rides in a horse-drawn carriage. Times-Gazette file photos In a scene from the 2018 Hillsboro Lighted Christmas Parade, the Hillsboro High School marching band marches down Main Street. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_DSC_0562.jpg In a scene from the 2018 Hillsboro Lighted Christmas Parade, the Hillsboro High School marching band marches down Main Street. Times-Gazette file photos

Two other events being held the same day

By McKenzie Caldwell mcaldwell@aimmediamidwest.com