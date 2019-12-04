Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dwayne Howe, 24, of Milford, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Tabitha Trego, 41, of Frankfort, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Taylor Brost, 20, of Wisconsin, was arrested for underage consumption.

Kayelin Swan, 22, of Wisconsin, was arrested on a warrant out of Wisconsin.

Patricia Dillon, 48, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Mickey Cooper, 74, of Hillsboro, was cited for a traffic control devic.