Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Dwayne Howe, 24, of Milford, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Tabitha Trego, 41, of Frankfort, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Taylor Brost, 20, of Wisconsin, was arrested for underage consumption.
Kayelin Swan, 22, of Wisconsin, was arrested on a warrant out of Wisconsin.
Patricia Dillon, 48, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Mickey Cooper, 74, of Hillsboro, was cited for a traffic control devic.