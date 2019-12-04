Hillsboro man violated community control terms

A Hillsboro man who was granted an early release after serving a year in prison for robbery, but then broke rules of community control, now must serve the remainder of his original four-year prison sentence.

William Paul Hamilton, 37, of Hillsboro and formerly of Wilmington, brandished a knife when he demanded money from a Doan Street neighbor in Wilmington back in May 2016.

According to a law enforcement affidavit at the time, Hamilton entered his neighbor’s unlocked apartment, picked up a large fixed-blade knife, and entered a bedroom where the victims had been sleeping. After Hamilton demanded money, he and a male victim began fighting and the victim received a cut on his right forearm.

The struggle moved to the living room and Hamilton eventually ran from the apartment, the affidavit said.

As part of the negotiated settlement that led to Hamilton pleading guilty to robbery, a second-dgree felony, prosecution indicated it wouldn’t object to an early release provided 12 months had been spent in prison, Hamilton’s prison record was positive, and admittance into the STAR Community Justice Center was a requirement.

Hamilton ended up completing a behavior-modification program at the STAR facility where he spent 127 days.

After a year and a half, however, Hamilton tested positive for meth and other substances and admitted to using meth, alcohol and marijuana, according to court documents.

A second violation of the community control requirements occurred when he did not report to his supervising probation officer for nearly three months and he also failed to appear for a Clinton County Juvenile Court hearing.

Clinton County Common Pleas Court Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck revoked Hamilton’s community controls and ordered that he resume serving the four-year prison term. Credit was granted for 728 days already spent in custody in the state prison, the county jail, and in the STAR facility at Franklin Furnace.

