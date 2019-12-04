Greenfield approves budget

Greenfield Village Council passed its budget for 2020 at Tuesday’s meeting, with all funds totaling just more than $5 million.

In his report to council, City Manager Todd Wilkin said the budget is based on anticipated revenue from this year’s amended tax budget.

“This is a little different from most private sector annual budgets since you can only appropriate anticipated revenue from the tax budget,” he said. “Once we are able to amend our tax budget at the end of January, we can show that there will be increases in the budget for specific projects and initiatives.”

Wilkin also noted that other amendments to the budget may come relating to grants recently applied for. For instance, in the 2020 budget the railroad budget is $88,000. However, if the village is awarded a Federal Rail Administration CRISI safety grant, the railroad line item will be increased to show the additional revenue as well as the additional expense. Similarly, if a grant is awarded through the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC), then the street budget will reflect that with the increase of revenue and expenses.

“I’m excited about this budget because we have a lot of work planned for next year, which includes money to replace several curbs and gutters throughout town, some street paving, and continued improvements to our failing water and sewer infrastructures,” Wilkin said.

Council member Eric Borsini reported that the finance committee in its last meeting reviewed the 2020 appropriations budget. Clyburn added that council members have had the budget to review for the last several days.

Anyone interested in viewing the budget can do so by visiting the city offices located on the third floor of the City Building.

Clyburn reported that the ordinance committee met and discussed the proposed addition of a Patterson Drive in the village.

The suggestion was brought up previously by council member Chris Borreson regarding naming a street after C.R. Patterson as a way to honor Patterson’s accomplishments as the country’s only African American automobile manufacturer. One of the things discussed by committee members, Clyburn said, was a previous proposal to rename Mill Street to Patterson Drive, but Borreson said a couple of the residents have voiced concerns about not wanting to change their address. Clyburn said that due to those concerns, other options were discussed in regard to the best placement for a Patterson Drive.

The committee also talked about abandoned cars and how to handle that issue. Before moving forward, Clyburn said more discussion was needed with Greenfield Police Chief Jeremiah Oyer.

Council members passed a resolution confirming the appointment of Jay Beatty as a full-time police officer with the GPD.

The resolution was passed as an emergency, meaning that council must suspend the rule of three readings. Borreson said Oyer has spoken about how Beatty will be an asset to the department, and council was inclined to trust the judgment of the chief of police on the matter.

Wilkin also reminded everyone of the upcoming Eagles Christmas Parade scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Following the parade, folks can bring their kids to the council chambers in the City Building for cookies, hot chocolate, and a photo with Santa Claus.

Also following the parade, there will be a tree-lighting in the City Building courtyard and carol singers.

“The weather looks promising,” Wilkin said of the forecast for the parade. “We hope to see everyone on Saturday evening.”

Clyburn thanked Grow Greater Greenfield (G3) for decorations in the downtown area and the tree in the City Building courtyard that the group purchased. He also thanked residents across the village who have decorated for the holidays.

Wilkin noted that prior to Tuesday’s meeting, council members were treated to Christmas carols courtesy of members of the Greene Countrie Towne Festival Queen’s Court. Those singing carols were Queen Emma Smith, Junior Miss 2nd Attendant Alexis Arthurs, Little Miss Jenna Jenkins, and Princess 2nd Attendant Ember Arthurs.

Every year members of the queen’s court go Christmas caroling to the Edgewood Manor, Hearth and Care, Adena Greenfield Medical Center, and the police and fire departments.

Greenfield Village Council meets in regular session the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. in the council chambers on the first floor of the City Building. The meetings are public.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Village of Greenfield.

Greene Countrie Towne Festival Queen’s Court members (front, l-r) Jr. Miss 2nd Attendant Alexis Arthurs, Little Miss Jenna Jenkins, Princess 2nd Attendant Ember Arthurs and Queen Emma Smith are pictured with (back, l-r) Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin, and council members Eric Borsini, Chris Borreson, Phil Clyburn, and Mark Clyburn. The members of the queen’s court sang Christmas carols across the village Tuesday evening, including to the village council prior to its meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_CouncilCaroling.jpg Greene Countrie Towne Festival Queen’s Court members (front, l-r) Jr. Miss 2nd Attendant Alexis Arthurs, Little Miss Jenna Jenkins, Princess 2nd Attendant Ember Arthurs and Queen Emma Smith are pictured with (back, l-r) Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin, and council members Eric Borsini, Chris Borreson, Phil Clyburn, and Mark Clyburn. The members of the queen’s court sang Christmas carols across the village Tuesday evening, including to the village council prior to its meeting. Photo by Angela Shepherd

