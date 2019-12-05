Christmas in Mowrystown

The annual Mowrystown Old Tyme Christmas parade, holiday craft fair and bazaar will be an all-day event Saturday, Dec. 7.

While the craft fair and bazaar starts at 10 a.m., the parade will lineup at 1 p.m. at Nutrien Ag Solutions on the west edge of town at 115 W. Main St.

Judging of the individual floats will be at 1:30 p.m., with the parade setting off for the center of town at 2 p.m. and ending at Whiteoak High School.

Mona Lisa Crone, owner of Mona Lisa’s Restaurant, who said she got her name from the popular 1950 hit by Nat King Cole, is glad to be a part of this year’s event, which began on last Friday with the decorating and lighting of the village Christmas tree in the center of town.

“When we did the town Christmas tree lighting, A-1 Building came out with their equipment to put the star on top,” she said. “Then we helped out the Lions Club by serving free hotdogs and hot chocolate that night.”

Bea Fryman, the president of the Mowrystown Lions Club, said they are hoping to make this year’s event the best ever, and encouraged everyone, including all organizations and businesses, to decorate their car, truck, golf cart, four-wheeler or tractor, and to not forget about entering a float.

Prizes are $50 and a plaque for the first place “Most Original” and “Best Festive” entries, and a plaque will be awarded to the second and third place winners in both classes.

“Our grand marshal this year will be Kevin “Ollie” Mosley,” she said, adding that he had been on both the life squad and fire department for many years, and that it was a way to acknowledge his service to the community.

The Whiteoak Valley Grange, which sponsors of the craft fair and bazaar, said on its Facebook page that the events at Whiteoak High School will last until 4 p.m. Saturday, with Santa Claus putting in an appearance following the parade.

To keep folks in a festive, holiday mood, hot chocolate and cookies will be served after the parade, and lunch will be available, too, in addition to visitors being able to shop for Christmas gifts from vendors.

For information about Mowrystown’s Old Tyme Christmas events Saturday, Fryman said to check both the Mowrystown Lions Club and Whiteoak Valley Grange Facebook pages, or call 937-442-4704.

The Mowrystown Christmas tree is pictured Thursday. Mona Crone of Mona Lisa’s Restaurant said that in previous years, folks would gather on the steps of the Presbyterian Church in the background to sing carols and hear a brief message about the true meaning of Christmas before Santa Claus would appear with a paper lunch sack of peanuts and fruit for each of the children. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_Mowrystown-Xms-tree.jpg The Mowrystown Christmas tree is pictured Thursday. Mona Crone of Mona Lisa’s Restaurant said that in previous years, folks would gather on the steps of the Presbyterian Church in the background to sing carols and hear a brief message about the true meaning of Christmas before Santa Claus would appear with a paper lunch sack of peanuts and fruit for each of the children. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Annual parade, craft fair and bazaar Saturday