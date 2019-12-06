Jobless rate at 50-year low

News that the Rural King in Hillsboro will hold job interviews Dec. 14-17 mixed well with the new unemployment rate figures released Friday that remained at a 50-year low at 3.5 percent.

The number of unemployed persons held at around 5.8 million and according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the economy created 266,000 jobs last month.

The figures came from the latest jobs report issued by the U.S. Department of Labor.

According to the labor department, notable job gains occurred in health care, and in professional and technical services, with employment numbers rising in the manufacturing sector, and trending upward in the leisure and hospitality fields, and in the transportation, warehousing and financial industry.

Rhonda Fannin, director of workforce services/OhioMeansJobs Highland County, said that the OhioMeansJobs website contained more 147,000 employment opportunities statewide.

She said that in Highland County, her office showed that there were more than 1,000 employment opportunities available within 20 miles of the 45133 zip code, as well as close to 200 jobs available within a five-mile radius of the same zip code.

“Highland County Community Action’s Workforce Services/OhioMeansJobs Center would like to thank the county commissioners for placing a new sign with a digital marquee in front of the Hi-Tech Center,” she said. “We’re very excited to be able to post upcoming job fairs, open interviews, and other event items.”

Of particular interest in the area, she said, was the approaching grand opening of the new Rural King store in the former Kmart building on North High Street in Hillsboro. Fannin said the farm and home retailer will holding open interviews at the OhioMeansJobs Center on Saturday Dec. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon, and both Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 16 and 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other current openings for Highland County job seekers included Hobart, Luminex, StandardAero, Highland District Hospital, Aaron’s, Alternatives to Violence, Bridgewood Childcare Center, KFC, Community Market in Greenfield, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and McDonald’s in both Greenfield and Hillsboro.

In Wilmington, she said openings were available at Ohio Living-Cape May, R&L Carriers, Ferno-Washington, Alkermes, UPS, and ABX Air.

McKesson and Frontier Community Services were looking for workers in Washington C.H., she said, and Tecumseh Builders in Sardinia and Lighthouse Youth Services in Bainbridge had openings as well.

According to data supplied by the Federal Reserve Bank, the unemployment rate for Highland County had dropped to just under 5 percent, with Fayette County showing the lowest jobless rate in the region of 3.9 percent.

Adams County had the highest, but improved, jobless figures, at 5.8 percent.

Fannin said those with questions about their job search can visit the Facebook pages at Highland County Community Action Organization and OhioMeansJobs Highland County.

She said her office can also be reached by phone at 937-393-1933 or by stopping in at the High-Tech center at 1575 N. High St., Suite 31A, Hillsboro.

The labor department said the next report on the economy would be released after the holidays on Friday, Jan. 10 at 8:30 a.m.

Rural King in Hillsboro holding interviews Dec. 14-17