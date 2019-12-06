Hello! Thanksgiving is over and I am sure everyone is still eating leftovers. I know I am — good ole turkey sandwiches with mustard — my favorite. Now it is time to make Christmas candy.

In the kitchen with Sharon this week I made the best peanut butter balls. There are only four ingredients. What a perfect candy to make with your children and grandchildren. I added sprinkles to mine to give it a Christmas look. You can add anything from nuts to Rice Crispies for a different topping. Also, I put my chocolate in the microwave to melt. Make sure the balls are chilled before dipping them into the melted chocolate.

Please send in your favorite Christmas candy recipe or something special you make at Christmas to shughes@timesgazette.com or call 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.