The Eagles’ float is pictured Saturday evening during the 38th annual Greenfield Eagles Christmas Parade. This year’s theme was Rockin’ ‘Round The Christmas Tree. After the parade children were able to visit with Santa and receive treats at the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District on North Washington Street. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_Parade-pic.jpg The Eagles’ float is pictured Saturday evening during the 38th annual Greenfield Eagles Christmas Parade. This year’s theme was Rockin’ ‘Round The Christmas Tree. After the parade children were able to visit with Santa and receive treats at the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District on North Washington Street. Courtesy photo