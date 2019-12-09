Village Christmas Friday, Saturday in Lynchburg

A tree lighting, carolers, Santa, carriage rides, baked goods, crafts, raffles and more will all be part of the 27th annual Lynchburg Village Christmas slated for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13 and 14.

The event is sponsored by the Village of Lyncbhurg and will also feature more than 25 vendors and businesses that will be open across the two days. The times are Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tootie Pendleton, the event organizer, said that at one time the Lynchburg Village Christmas was organized by the local business association, but it has since been taken over by the village as a way to rekindle interest in the downtown area.

She said 10 to 12 vendors will be set up both days at the Lynchburg firehouse and about 15 businesses will be open throughout the town. Maps of all the open locations will be available at the firehouse and all the locations. Lynchburg Boys Scouts will be set up at the firehouse selling chili, hot dogs and drinks as a fundraiser.

At 6 p.m. Friday there will be a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Agnes Hubbard Park in the center of the downtown area. There will also be carolers and a small cantata by local churches. Hot chocolate, coffee and snacks will be available. Pendleton said the whole thing should last 30 to 40 minutes.

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. carriage rides will be offered in the downtown area. The cost is $20 per ride and five to six people can ride at the same time. Gorman said anyone in line shortly before 8 p.m. will be promised a ride.

From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday the police department, Lynchburg Historical Society and food pantry will be open. Gorman said visitors can meet incoming mayor Jamie Burton at the police department or stop in at the food pantry and make a donation.

A couple churches will be selling homemade noodles and offering baked goods for purchase.

On Saturday, from noon to 12:30 p.m., fire safety classes will be offered at the firehouse. Those completing the class will receive one smoke detector per family while supplies last.

From 2-5 p.m. Saturday Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the firehouse visiting with children.

Throughout the event patrons can pick up raffle tickets at each participating business they visit. The grand prize is a flat screen TV, but there will also be poinsettias and other items donated by vendors given away.

Pendleton said the village administration has taken on several projects to breathe new life into the village, and the Lynchburg Village Christmas is another of those efforts.

“It’s just to bring people back into town for that sense of community, or to maybe find that special homemade gift for somebody,” she said. “Please come and support of our little village. It’s coming back slowly.”

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

This is the carriage that will be offering rides Friday during the Lynchburg Village Christmas event. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_Carriage-pic.jpg This is the carriage that will be offering rides Friday during the Lynchburg Village Christmas event. Submitted photo

