Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of Dec. 2-8, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 292 911 calls, answered 111 requests for service, dispatched 153 fire and EMS runs, took 32 offense reports and investigated six traffic crashes.

On Dec. 2 at 12:26 a.m. a citizen on Milner Road called the sheriff’s office to report an attempted burglary. A male suspect attempted to gain entry to the rear door of the residence but was scared off by the homeowner. Deputies checked the area. No one was located.

A motorist called the sheriff’s office at 5:42 a.m. on Dec. 3 to report a reckless, possibly impaired, driver on SR 73 north of the Highland County line. The caller followed the vehicle through New Vienna until it was intercepted by a sheriff’s deputy near Powell Road. The driver was negative for signs of intoxication, but was given a warning for driving while fatigued.

At 3:14 p.m. on Dec. 5 a Whitley Road resident called the sheriff’s office to report damage to a tree stand and the theft of several pieces of hunting equipment. A deputy took an offense report and the incident remains under investigation.

Deputies were dispatched to Dundee Drive at 4:35 p.m. on Dec. 6 to investigate an assault complaint. Several witnesses provided statements and an offense report was taken. Charges have been filed in connection to this incident.