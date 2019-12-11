Store spat ends with pair in jail

A Hillsboro couple was taken into custody and booked on charges of criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor, in connection with an incident that happened Tuesday night at the Hillsboro Walmart on Harry Sauner Road.

Kimberly Hill, 41, and Jerry Howard, 59, both of Beechwood Road, Hillsboro, were placed under arrest after officers responded to a call of a woman who appeared intoxicated and had been in the store for a while.

According to the incident report from the Hillsboro Police Department, officers found upon arrival that a man and woman were in a verbal altercation and were throwing merchandise in the store, causing damage to the merchandise assessed at $147.42.

Both Hill and Howard were found and believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Investigating officers later found items believed to be a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia in a vehicle registered to Hill.

The report indicated that one bag of a crystal substance was found in a small, black bag, located in a red and black Porter Cable bag in Hill’s vehicle, and that one broken glass pipe containing residue was found in the Hill vehicle’s center console.

The suspected controlled substance will be submitted for analysis, the report said, with the possibility of future charges being filed pending those results.

Those charges would include drug possession of a schedule I or II substance, a fifth-degree felony, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, the report concluded.

