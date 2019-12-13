Lions host 31st Leesburg Luminaria

The Leesburg Lions Club sponsored the 31st annual Leesbburg Luminaria which was enjoyed by many folks who came to the town Dec. 10 to enjoy the lighted candle displays along the streets in downtown Leesburg and throughout the village. This event has been held on the second Sunday of December since 1989.

The downtown businesses hosted open houses during the Sunday evening event and there were bags of popcorn, donuts, candy, cookies, coffee, hot chocolate, juices and peanuts for visitors to enjoy. Children and adults walked the sidewalks from business to business visiting with each other and enjoying the tasty treats. The air was pleasant outside for a December evening. There were wagon rides which toured the village to show off the lighted displays.

The tractors included a John Deere from Five Points Hillsboro and a New Holland from Baxla of Washington Court House. Lion Ken Woleab brought his antique tractor into town to pull a buggy with the Luminaria Royal Court around the village.

Santa Claus arrived at Square One and a line of children gave him their Christmas lists and received candy. A royal court was recognized at the library and the winners were given a ride around Leesburg in a decorated wagon. The evening ended with a community service at the Leesburg Church of Christ.

The winners of the Luminaria decoration contest were selected by Lions Vice District Governor Chase Winegar.

Submitted by Jay Newland, president, of Leesburg Lions Club.

A street in Leesburg is lined with Luminaria candles during the 31st annual event last Sunday. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_Luminaria-pic.jpg A street in Leesburg is lined with Luminaria candles during the 31st annual event last Sunday. Submitted photo