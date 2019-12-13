Crash sends two to hospital

A two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in the 8800 block of U.S. Route 62 north of Hillsboro sent a driver and a teenage passenger to Highland District Hospital for observation with what officers described as minor injuries. Sgt. Jeff Madden of the Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol Post told The Times-Gazette that the two individuals were transported by The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District. He said that the driver of a Ford F-250 pickup truck was following too closely behind a Chevrolet Blazer when it impacted the rear of the Blazer, causing minor to moderate damage to both vehicles. “It appears that both vehicles were traveling southbound on 62,” he said. “One vehicle came to a stop on the roadway for one reason or another, and the other failed to maintain a clear distance ahead, striking the other vehicle in the rear.” He said that drugs or alcohol were not contributing factors in the crash, which slowed both northbound and southbound traffic for about half an hour. The names of those involved weren’t immediately available.

