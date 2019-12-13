Damaged equipment caused outage

The power outage that left many Hillsboro residents and businesses in the dark on Thursday was caused by damaged equipment, AEP spokesperson Jessica Wright told The Times-Gazette.

Wright said the outage occured around 12:40 p.m. when overhead equipment on Dunlap Road suffered damage. According to Wright, more than 1,300 Hillsboro AEP customers were affected.

“We had our crews working on it because we understood it was cold, so they worked as quickly as they safely could,” Wright said.

Power was restored around 4 p.m., Wright said.

